One arrested after alleged theft of WashDOT vehicle

Sep. 19—RITZVILLE — The Adams County Sheriff's Department announced that ACSO deputies had taken a male subject into custody after a lengthy highway pursuit.

According to the statement, Adams County deputies were advised Tuesday morning of a possible drive-by shooting, after which law enforcement pursued West Richland resident Lance Rogers, 31, from State Route 26 onto State Route 261 and then to Interstate 90 before ending 2 miles east of Rtizville.

The post said Rogers was driving a Washington Department of Transportation asphalt truck, which he is suspected of stealing. Rogers also is suspected of multiple other crimes, including a drive-by shooting. According to the post, Rogers aimed a firearm out the window of the stolen vehicle during the pursuit. The truck then caught fire during the pursuit on I-90.

According to the post, the incident is still under investigation and information will be posted when it is available. The investigation will be conducted in partnership with Adams County and the Washington State Patrol.