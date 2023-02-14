One arrested after allegedly pulling a gun in downtown Kalispell

Feb. 13—One man is in custody after allegedly pulling out a handgun in downtown Kalispell late Monday morning, police say.

Kalispell Police officers responded to the area around the intersection of Main and Center streets about 11:54 a.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon, officials said in a press release. The victim told officers that the suspect aimed the firearm at him before fleeing the scene.

Officers later tracked the alleged gun-wielding man down on the west side of the city about 1:15 p.m., authorities said. Officials did not immediately identify the man arrested.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation, police said.

The alleged attack remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact Capt. Jordan Venezio at 758-7789.

