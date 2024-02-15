One arrested, another sought after robbery and assault off Sunset Drive in Bellingham

Bellingham police arrested one of two people suspected in an assault and robbery around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Police contacted a man off Sunset Drive in Bellingham who reported two individuals had robbed and pushed him to the ground, punched and kicked him. An iPhone, electric longboard, hat and other items were reportedly stolen.

One of the individuals was known to the victim and was identified as 27-year-old Micheal Allen Austin.

Police tracked down Austin and arrested him under suspicion of second-degree robbery. He remains in custody at Whatcom County Jail.

Police are still looking for the second suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at 360-676-6911 and reference case number 24B08219. No description of the second suspect was provided.