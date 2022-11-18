One arrested after armed robbery

Nov. 18—One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place Thursday morning, but Lewiston police are searching for two more.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, Eric M. Largent, 27, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of robbery, burglary and felony probation violation. Lewiston police are looking for Forrest K. Riley, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of robbery, aggravated battery and burglary. Police are also following leads regarding a third suspect and are continuing to investigate.

The robbery was reported at 8:13 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of First Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim with minor injuries and the victim reported items had been taken from the residence. The suspect and the victim were familiar with each other and the robbery was not a random act, according to the release.

Those with information about the incident can contact detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.

Lewis-Clark State College sent an alert at 8:30 a.m. advising people to remain indoors and avoid the area between the campus and Clearwater Hall on Main Street in Lewiston. The alert also said the three armed robbery suspects were Caucasian males wearing muted colors, and one wearing a black ski mask with a flame design.

The alert at LCSC was updated at 9:40 a.m. and advised the campus return to normal operations.

Logan Fowler, LCSC director of communications and marketing, said the school's office of public safety was notified by Lewiston police to send a message. The alert was lifted to return to normal operations based on guidance from Lewiston police.

The Lewiston School District also sent out an alert at 11 a.m. saying that at 8:40 a.m. Jenifer Middle School, Webster Elementary, Whitman Elementary, McSorely Elementary and the Normal Hill campus went into "secure response protocol" because of police activity from an incident in the area, which means all external doors were locked. Students remained in classes. "At no time were students or staff in danger," the alert stated.

Lewiston police notified administration that the situation was clear and safe so the protocols were lifted at 9:03 a.m. and the schools resumed normal operation.

Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen said police alerted them to activity in the area and they went into secure protocols. Although the exterior doors to the schools were locked, school went on as normal inside with no people walking outside during class transitions. That level of safety protocol is used when there is an incident happening in the neighborhood close to the school. Hansen said the protocols are to ensure "whatever is happening in the neighborhood doesn't come in (to the school)."

Clarkston School District had a post on Facebook stating that they were aware of the situation in Lewiston and had contact with law enforcement. There were no threats to students or educators at any of the Clarkston campuses, according to the post.

Hansen said that although the quadruple murder that took place in Moscow on Sunday might have people in Lewiston on edge, that event wasn't a factor in the protocols followed or the alerts circulated in this incident.

"I don't believe that we chose to go into secure protocols because of anything other than what we have from law enforcement," he said. "That information triggers our actions."

Fowler made similar comments regarding the alert at the LCSC campus.

"The Warrior Alert system worked as it's supposed to," Fowler said. "We're grateful to LPD and the work they do to keep us informed."

The robbery is also not related to a burglary that took place in Culdesac the same day, according to Mike Rigney from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is still looking for suspects who took cash from a business and the investigation is ongoing.

