One arrested, but Bellingham Police still searching for shooter at Lark Apartment party

Bellingham Police are searching for a man they saw fire gunshots in the air at a party at Lark Apartments late Saturday, but arrested another man, who reportedly was uncooperative during their investigation into the shooting and was involved in a fight at the party.

At approximately 11:53 p.m. Saturday, April 23, officers were called to a noise complaint at an apartment in the 800 block of Viking Circle, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, April 25.

As they were returning from the noise complaint elsewhere in the apartment complex, they took note of several people running and shouting at another party, Murphy reported. As the officers approached the party, they noted several people on a landing.

As the officers continued to get closer, one of the officers saw a man pull a handgun and fire it in the air several times, according to Murphy.

After taking cover and calling for backup, Murphy reported the officers located several people who appeared to be injured in a fight, but found nobody who had a gunshot wound.

“Officers are still investigating this case and no specific suspect information is available at this point,” Murphy wrote. “We are asking anyone on scene last night who has information, witnessed anything, or even has video of the events to please contact us ...”

Murphy went on to say tips could be sent:

▪ Via email to cob.org/tips.

▪ By phone at 360-778-8611.

▪ Or to the department’s non-emergency line at 360-676-6911 and ask to speak to an officer.

Police also booked Jayden Donald Nilsen, 18 of Everson, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction officers. Jail records show he was released Monday on $3,000 bail.

While investigating the shooting, officers saw Nilsen fighting with another man, whom they were told might have had injuries from the gunshot, Murphy reported.

“It was imperative the fight needed to stop so officers could check to see if the other male was suffering from a gunshot wound,” Murphy wrote.

Officers pulled Nilsen, who had the other man in a headlock, off and checked the other man, Murphy reported, and found his only injuries were consistent with being in the brawl.

Police spoke to Nilsen, who reported having leg pain, and repeatedly told him to either leave the area or stay to be checked out by medics, according to Murphy. But he reportedly did neither, instead punching at the dirt in a flower bed and then the sidewalk with his fists.

Nilsen was uncooperative with medics when they arrived and wandered off yelling at them, Murphy reported, but he eventually made his way back to the scene. Though officers repeatedly told him to leave, Nilson instead crossed under crime scene tape police had set up to investigate the shooting and he was arrested, according to Murphy, though he reportedly continued to resist and officers had to carry him to the patrol vehicle.

Bystanders told police that Nilson had fallen down some concrete stairs, which likely caused the leg pain he complained about, Murphy reported.