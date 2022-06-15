One arrested after car-pedestrian accident

Sue Loughlin, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.

Jun. 15—A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with a car-pedestrian accident that took place Tuesday evening at 35th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Donald Whitaker, 34 of Terre Haute, the driver of the car, has been arrested and faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries, according to the Terre Haute Police Department Facebook page. The investigation continues.

