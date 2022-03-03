One arrested after car, stolen truck crash, nearly enter pond in west Mitchell

Mar. 2—MITCHELL — One individual was arrested after a reportedly stolen railroad truck collided with another vehicle in west Mitchell on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., authorities in Mitchell received a report of t-bone crash near the intersection of Ohlman St. and Norway Ave, where two vehicles had exited the roadway and rolled to the edge of a pond in the ditch.

Officers from the Mitchell Police Division, deputies from the Davison County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the South Dakota Highway Patrol worked the scene while towing companies removed the vehicles.

One lane of traffic was closed while first responders worked the scene.

Dean Knippling, a Mitchell Police lieutenant, said at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a railroad truck was reported stolen from BNSF Railway's facility at 201 west Railroad Ave., directly behind the Mitchell police station.

The Mitchell Police Division was not able to provide details regarding the crash or arrest, and referred immediate information requests to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol also did not immediately have further information.

The Davison County Sheriff's Office advised a press release would be issued at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Mitchell Republic for updates.