The Randall County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in relation to a series of recent arson-suspected fires.

As previously reported by the Globe-News, the RCSO was searching for a suspect concerning several suspected arsons, most recently last week's fires in the Rockwell area.

RCSO identified the alleged serial arsonist to be Robert Benjamin Ogden Roberts. He was arrested Saturday and has been charged with eight counts of arson, according to RCSO officials.

The series of fires that Roberts is believed to have caused were located within a two-block radius on the 2900 block of Greg Street, during a 72-hour timespan, officials said.

"Our community did a really good job at reaching out and watching the neighborhood. They came together and were concerned about what was going on," said Brandon Carpenter, public information officer for the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

Randall County Fire received to a call Wednesday night, May 18, and responded to a structure fire at 2916 Greg St. On Thursday, RCF arrived on scene at 2915 Greg St. to a smoldering fire of manure that had reignited. Later that evening, at about 7 p.m., firefighters extinguished a compound of structures located at 1922 Greg St.

On Friday, May 20, at 2:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a residence fire at 2926 JJ St., upon arrival RCF found a trailer home ablaze with occupants inside.

No injuries or deaths were reported for any of the fires. Property damage for each of the fires has yet to be determined.

This investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: One arrested, charged in recent suspected arsons