One arrested, charged in weekend shooting death of 20-year-old in Wilmington

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection to a Saturday shooting that left one dead.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection to a Saturday shooting that left one dead.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Malik Delquan Jones faces several charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of 20-year-old Jakai Dekine.

Dekine was shot Saturday evening around 10:45 p.m. and died at the scene near Greenfield and 11th Streets.

Earlier: Wilmington police identify 20-year-old shot, killed on Greenfield Street

An investigation is ongoing.

“We are thankful for the dedication and the collaborative efforts of our officers in making this arrest. I also want to thank our community for their continued support,” Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said in the release.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Police charge man with murder following shooting in Wilmington