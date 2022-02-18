UPDATE: One arrested in child death in Wagner, DCI to continue investigation

Feb. 17—WAGNER, S.D. — One man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Wagner, according to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Leonard Sharpfish, 41, was arrested Thursday by DCI agents for felony abuse of or cruelty to a minor.

Tim Bormann, chief of staff of the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, said the DCI was requested to assist the Wagner Police Department in the death of a 2-year-old child at a residence in Wagner.

Sharpfish was arrested and booked into the Charles Mix County Jail.

The Wagner Police Department has referred all questions to the DCI, noting the investigation has been turned over to state authorities.

Bormann said state and local authorities will continue their investigation.

Sharpfish's charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Information regarding Sharpfish's first court appearance is not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Mitchell Republic for more updates.