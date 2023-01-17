One arrested for cocaine, fentanyl

Jan. 16—An Austin man, already charged in a long line of of cases, including an alleged drive-by shooting just under two years ago, is back in Mower County Jail.

Terry Izeal Heggs, 39, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, after a search warrant was served at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, which includes the restaurant Wing Bazaar.

According to a press release Monday from Austin Police Chief David McKichan, officers from APD, the Mower County Sheriff's Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the South-Central Minnesota Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation that turned up over 50 grams of cocaine located on the premises along with suspected fentanyl.

"A protected party from Heggs in a DANCO matter was also found at the location in proximity to Heggs," McKichan said in the release.

Charges are currently pending with the Mower County Attorney's Office.

Heggs was also arrested in November of last year for felony failure to register as a predatory offender along with three gross misdemeanors including violation of domestic abuse no contact order, domestic abuse and interfering with an emergency call.

According to the court complaint in that case, APD officers were dispatched to the same address for a 911 call, on which the dispatcher could hear arguing and a female yelling before being disconnected.

When officers made contact, Heggs was arrested and the victim was found with blood on her lip and sweatshirt. The victim told police she became afraid during an argument because of Heggs' violent past toward her and that he allegedly kicked and punched the victim in both the stomach and the face.

Heggs was already facing jury trials, slated for Tuesday, in four separate cases. One of those cases included the alleged drive-by shooting that occured on Aug. 20, 2021.

Court documents in that case state that police arrested Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, on Aug. 20, 2021, in the 400 block of Third Avenue in Austin after a report of two vehicles chasing each other. Collins fled police in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala that had sustained bullet damage. After his arrest, Collins indicated that "Magic" (later identified as Heggs) was shooting at him from a white Porsche Cayenne. He indicated Heggs shot at him because Heggs believed he had robbed him.

The Department of Corrections informed law enforcement that Heggs was wearing a GPS monitor. Further investigation showed Heggs locations at the time of the shooting were consistent with the information that Collins provided.

A review of Heggs' criminal history reflects a conviction for stalking dating back to Feb. 5, 2018 in Olmsted County and two convictions for failing to register as a predatory offender, again dating back to 2018 in Olmsted County.