One arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Wilma Rudolph last week

The Clarksville Police Department arrested a 26-year-old in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6.

Quantavious Golliday, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard last week. A 17-year-old female was a passenger in the car with the victim, but she was not injured.

Golliday was arrested on Wednesday by detectives and agents with the CPD and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In addition to the first-degree murder charges, he was charged with:

felon in possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

prohibited weapons (brass knuckles) and

manufacture, delivery and sale of a controlled substance

He had several narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, according to a media release by police.

Golliday has a violent criminal history and previous convictions of aggravated assault and Schedule II drugs in 2017.

He has other charges pending in Montgomery County Circuit Court and General Sessions Court and was arrested for violation of probation on Sept. 5.

CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien said the victim's identity will not be released because he is a minor.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending. Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Goble at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5323. If anyone wants to remain anonymous, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or P3tips.com/591.

