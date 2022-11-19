One arrested in connection with Martha’s Vineyard gunpoint bank robbery

One person has been arrested in connection with Thursday’s robbery of a Martha’s Vineyard bank, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

For two days, federal, state and local law enforcement had been searching for the three men that allegedly tied up the employees of a Rockland Trust branch at gunpoint before fleeing with thousands in cash.

Police on Martha’s Vineyard said the armed suspects were wearing masks. After the robbery on Thursday morning, some information developed that led police to a Holiday Inn in Falmouth and that hotel was evacuated.

Falmouth Police Chief Ed Dunne told Boston 25 News that police did not find anything connected to the bank robbery case.

“It was part of the investigation that led us here. Information that the state police and the FBI and Tisbury got and followed up by Falmouth,” Dunne said.

The DA’s office released an image of one of the bank robbers wearing a mask.

The Martha’s Vineyard School’s Superintendent announced Thursday night that there will be no outdoor activities on Friday as the search for bank robbers continue.

According to the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office, the case is still an open and active investigation.

