One arrested in connection to shooting outside Malden Pizza shop

One person was arrested in connection to the shooting outside a Malden Pizza shop, Sunday afternoon that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responded to Main Street at approximately 2:51 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for a reported shooting, according to Malden police. The gunshot victim’s issues were not considered serious and they were able to transport themselves to a local hospital for treatment.

Police and detectives could be seen putting up crime scene tape around New York Pizza, located at 421 Main Street. Authorities say they are not aware of any cars or businesses being hit by bullets.

According to police, on July 9th, at approximately 11:45 p.m., after a thorough and comprehensive investigation, Malden police arrested Jefferson Barillas for the shooting.

“It was through the extraordinary efforts of our police officers, detectives, and eyewitnesses, that we were able to apprehend the individual responsible for the recent shooting that took place in our community,” the Malden Police Chief said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW