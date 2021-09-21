One arrested in connection to weekend burglary

Sep. 20—An Austin teen has been arrested after allegedly being caught on video trying to steal a package from an Austin residence.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police took a report on Sunday morning of a burglary at a residence in the 600 block of 19th Street Northwest. The home owner reported finding that their vehicles, which were inside their garage, had been gone through during the night. They reported that money, ammunition, and a .380 handgun had been stolen.

A neighbor's camera system captured a subject attempting to steal a package off their porch; however, the suspect returned it. Officers and deputies were able to make an identification based on that surveillance video.

Police, assisted by the Mower County Sheriff's Office, served a search warrant on Monday morning at a residence in the 500 block of 18th Street Northwest. The stolen handgun and ammunition were recovered at the residence. Elias James Wells, 18, of Austin, was taken into custody at that time and transported to the Mower County Jail on a probable cause arrest related to the case.

The case has been forwarded to the Mower County Attorney's Office for review.