One person was arrested Sunday after police say a fight turned deadly earlier in the day at the Salvation Army in downtown Lubbock.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the death of 53-year-old Sergio Sigala that occurred at 12:54 p.m. at the Salvation Army, located at 1614 Ave. J, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Lubbock police officers responded to a call for service to assist EMS at the Salvation Army. The investigation indicates Sigala and 36-year-old Devin Dunlap argued. Dunlap struck Sigala, causing serious injuries.

Sigala was transferred to University Medical Center by ambulance and pronounced dead. Dunlap was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and transferred and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The investigation is on-going.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One arrested after deadly fight at Lubbock Salvation Army