One arrested after deadly shooting in Edmond on Wednesday night

The Wing Stop at 33rd and Broadway in Edmond, Oklahoma where an employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, June 29, 2023.

EDMOND — Police announced Friday they arrested a man accused of being involved in Wednesday's deadly shooting at a Wingstop near E33rd Street and Broadway.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody by detectives on a first-degree murder complaint Thursday night, a department spokesperson said.

A manhunt for the shooter was launched late Wednesday after a masked man had opened the restaurant's front door at about 10:30 p.m. and fired multiple rounds from a weapon inside.

Recordings of several 911 calls made to police after the shooting happened indicated the man who fired the shots arrived at the store via a car, wore a hoodie and fled the scene on foot.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson said one person, a store employee, was struck by gunfire before running through the restaurant's back door.

Responding officers found the victim, identified Friday as 22-year-old Dorian Jamil Johnson, collapsed behind the store and performed CPR until emergency medical workers arrived.

Johnson was declared dead at the scene. No other people inside of the store at the time were hurt, though they all fled scared.

On Friday, the spokesperson suggested the shooting wasn't random, stating that detectives believed Johnson was the gunman's intended target.

