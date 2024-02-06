One arrested during cocaine trafficking bust

Feb. 6—THOMASVILLE- Thomas County- Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents executed a search warrant on the 500 block of Jones Street this past Sunday, resulting in the arrest of Javoris Thompson for trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Agents had received credible tips that Thompson was selling cocaine.

"We've had information on him numerous times on him in the past," agents said. "He's been arrested before."

Following the tips, undercover agents began performing controlled buys over the course of a few weeks. After several controlled buys, agents secured enough probable cause to receive a search warrant for Thompson's home from the Magistrate Court.

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m., Narcotics/Vice agents, along with Thomas County CID, and fellow deputies executed a search warrant. During the execution of the search warrant, Thompson was standing near a vehicle on the side of the yard and fled on foot as he saw deputies and agents approaching.

"One of the agents was able to chase him down and got him about a block or so away from the residence," said another agent working the case.

Upon a search of the residence, agents were unable to locate anything. However, two ounces of suspected cocaine, a loaded firearm, and $5,984 in U.S. currency were located in the vehicle Thompson was standing in the doorway of.

The vehicle, along with the currency, was seized by the state.

Thompson is currently in the Thomas County Jail, where is being held without bond until his hearing.