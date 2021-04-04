One arrested after Falls 'trap house' raided

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·1 min read

Apr. 4—One arrested after Falls 'trap house' raided

A 19-year-old man was arrested late Friday night following a raid at a home where drugs were suspected of being sold on the 600 block of 19th Street.

Niagara Falls Police Department Narcotics and Intelligence Division detectives, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, Niagara County Drug Task Force and members of the ATF as well as K-9 officers with the Border Patrol K9 and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at 615 19th St. about 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

Bobby Kent, 19, no address provided, was arrested for possession of a weapon after a Taurus .357 revolver was recovered by police.

Charged are pending against two other individuals pending lab results on seized suspected crack cocaine.

City officials noted it was a joint investigation by the Niagara Falls NID detectives and the Niagara County Sheriff's DTF investigators.

