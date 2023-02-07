One arrested in fight at Footprint Center on Super Bowl week opening night

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) takes the stage during Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Police arrested a man on Monday night following a fight with another man and two police officers at the Footprint Center during Super Bowl Opening Night.

Police took Armonte Dupree Smith, 22, into custody after the brawl, court records show.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to 200 East Jefferson Street for reports of a fight.

According to court documents, Smith, as well as family members and others, were engaged in a fight with another unidentified man. Court documents state the group surrounded the victim, knocking him to the ground, and proceeded to hit and kick him in the head.

Phoenix police officers responded by pepper spraying the crowd, causing them to disperse.

According to court documents, Smith then "squared up and got into a fighting stance with two closed fists" directed at one Phoenix police officer.

Smith began making statements, indicating that he wanted to fight, but officers gave him "the opportunity to walk away" before he returned again, court documents state.

Smith is described as having returned "in a hard walk charge" at a police sergeant, bumping into his chest.

According to court documents, Smith was then taken to the ground by multiple officers, where he began resisting arrest by pulling his arms under his body, refusing to be handcuffed.

Smith was eventually arrested and booked into jail and will face multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault against an officer, one count of assault with intent and one count of resisting arrest.

In addition to Smith's arrest, two unidentified individuals, a man and a woman, were both cited and released for resisting arrest and assaulting an adult male, respectively.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested in fight on Super Bowl opening night