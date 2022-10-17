One charged with firing gun in same neighborhood where Raleigh mass shooting occurred

Three days after a mass shooting, a person was arrested for firing a gun in a home in the same Raleigh neighborhood where the deadly incident occurred, police said Monday.

On Sunday, about at 10:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way in the Hedingham neighborhood, accoridng to a news release from the Ralegh Police Department.

The Hedingham neighborhood is the location of the mass shooting on Thursday. Five people were killed by a 15-year-old suspect, who remains in critical condition, according to police. Two other people were injured.

The Sunday shooting was an isolated incident, the news release stated.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody, and there were no injuries reported.

The Police Department said in the release that they understand “the concerns of the community after the events of last Thursday,” and that there is not a public safety threat to the Hedingham community.

Several Raleigh police officers responded to the scene and an investigation is currently underway.

Police say anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

2nd shooting injures 2 in Raleigh

Sundays shooting was one of at least two shooting incidents reported overnight, according to police.

At 4:18 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Shanda Drive. Two men were found with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The second sustained serious injuries.

A suspect in that incident is not in custody.

Police ask anyone who may have information that case to also go to Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or to call 919-996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.