One arrested following armed robbery at phone store in Lansing Township

LANSING TWP. — Police said they arrested a suspect and recovered stolen items in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday morning at a store on West Saginaw Street.

An employee at a Metro PCS store was robbed at gunpoint, and phones and cash were taken, Lansing Township police said in a news release.

Investigators identified two suspects and arrested one of them on Wednesday night. Mobile phones, cash and a weapon were seized during a search at a home. Police had yet to locate the second suspect as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call township police at 517-485-1700 or Detective Randy Volosky at 517-999-0291.

