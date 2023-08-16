One arrested following violent assault, second suspect under investigation

Aug. 15—One person is in custody following an investigation by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department into an alleged malicious assault at the end of July. A second suspect is under investigation.

Deputies were dispatched on July 30 following a report of a female victim who had been violently assaulted and left mostly nude on the side of the road, according to the criminal complaint.

According to department officials, the victim was found in the Morningside Drive area of Brookhaven.

Deputies spoke with the victim who stated she last remembered being with two males. She allegedly identified one of the males to be Jordan Lamar Keith, 19, of Morgantown.

Deputies reported the victim suffered about 45 documented injuries including a broken bone in her face, signs of strangulation, road rash and others.

Monongalia County Detectives Division took over the investigation, using cell phone data, security footage and other methods to determine Keith was with the victim that evening, assaulted her, then dumped her on the side of the road.

Keith was arrested and charged with malicious assault. He was arraigned on Aug. 14 before Monongalia County Magistrate James T. Pocius who set a $250, 000 cash or surety bond.

Keith is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Chief Deputy Mark Ralston with the Mon County Sheriff's Department said the investigation continues into a second male mentioned by the victim.

If anyone believes they may have seen the woman or suspicious activity in that area, they are asked to call the MCSD Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

