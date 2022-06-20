One arrested in Jefferson County, W.Va., stabbing, one to hospital after road rage, fight

BOLIVAR, W.Va. — One man was arrested and another was flown to a hospital Monday after being stabbed following a road-rage incident along U.S. 340, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Brandon Conway was in the area of Shipley School Road and U.S. 340 in Jefferson County around 10:53 a.m. Monday when a witness approached him to report a fight and stabbing on U.S. 340 at the Bolivar light, Lt. Steven Holz said.

What started as a road-rage incident as two drivers came from Maryland into West Virginia on U.S. 340 ended with them getting out of their vehicles at the Bolivar light and having a fistfight, Holz said.

Then one driver stabbed the other driver multiple times in the back, Holz said.

Holz said the sheriff's office was withholding the men's names early Monday, with one transported to an out-of-state hospital and the other not yet formally charged.

The stabbing victim was conscious when he was flown out, Holz said.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents may call Jefferson County dispatch at 304-725-8484 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brandon Conway with the sheriff's office.

The suspect was driving a silver Lexus sedan and the stabbing victim was driving some kind of commercial truck, Holz said.

Holz said it was "typical road rage" with parties reporting the two vehicles were driven erratically.

No one else was reportedly hurt in the incident, he said.

The Harpers Ferry Police Department assisted the sheriff's office.

One south lane of U.S. 340 was shut down near the Bolivar light following the incident, but had reopened, he said.

The Bolivar light is at U.S. 340, West Washington Street and Shoreline Drive.

Bolivar is a small town adjacent to the west side of Harpers Ferry.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: One stabbed, other arrested in Jefferson County, W.Va., post road rage