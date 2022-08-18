One arrested in killing where Wichita police are looking for two suspects, records show

A 21-year-old Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting earlier in the week, according to an arrest report released Thursday morning.

Police previously said they were looking for two suspects in the killing of 49-year-old Dennis Haynes.

In addition to a murder charge in the commission of a felony, Caviontay Ramone Conway was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He was arrested Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Dayton, which is near Seneca.

Police responded around 7:50 a.m. Monday to a shooting call in the 5200 block of East Gilbert. Haynes was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said.

Haynes and several other people were inside a home when two men entered the home and shot him, Ditch said in an earlier news release. Police have not said a motive in the killing.