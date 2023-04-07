One arrested after large fight in Lansing results in stabbing

LANSING — One person was stabbed and another person involved in "a large fight" was arrested early Thursday at a home in the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the right arm about 1 a.m., according to Lansing police.

A 31-year-old man was struck over the head with a blunt object.

The first man was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the second was treated at the scene.

Police arrested a person they did not identify on an assault charge. Police are seeking charges against a second person involved in the fight.

Police did not immediately say what led to the fight or how many people were involved.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police arrest one after large fight ends with stabbing