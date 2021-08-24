One arrested on multiple drug charges; house under surveillance because of activities

Aug. 23—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies watching a residence because of information about activities going on at the address arrested one person on multiple drug charges. A person present at the residence was served an unrelated warrant.

Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, 34, 5101 Cheyenne Dr., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent, felony possession of Alprazolam with intent, felony possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and simple possession of Suboxone.

Deputies Jake Moore, Tristin Partridge and Perrianna Evans reportedly received information about activities at the Cheyenne Dr. residence and were keeping a watch on the house when two vehicles were spotted in the driveway.

The deputies approached the residence and made contact with Fitzgerald. They also detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the residence.

The officers obtained a search warrant and returned, finding Jason Forrest Hudgens, 42, 157 Reels Cove Rd., Whitwell, inside. He was taken into custody on an unrelated charge of failure to appear in court.

During the search, the following items were seized:

—Approximately 1.68 pounds of substance identified as meth in four separate containers found in different places in the house;

—11.6 ounces of a marijuana in 20 different bags;

—750 rectangular bar pills identified as alprazolam in bags of around 100 each;

—2.5 pills identified as Suboxone;

—$2,275 in cash from a pink wallet;

—A .12-gauge sawed off shotgun;

—An I-phone;

—Two iPads;

—A surveillance system;

—A credit/debit card;

—A Smart phone with cracked screen;

—Seven flash drives and three SD cards;

—Seven sets of scales;

—An Audi AA6 car, bill of sale and car title; and,

—Various drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Fitzgerald was at $85,000 and she will make an appearance in General Sessions Court.

