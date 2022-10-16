One arrested after multiple people stabbed on Stuart Street in Boston

Boston Police are investigating multiple stabbings in the early morning on Sunday that left four people injured.

According to police, the stabbings happened just after 2 a.m., in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street.

Police said that an arrest was made, after they found two adult male victims on the scene with stab wounds, while two other victims were found at a local hospital afterward.

One of the victims is suffering life-threatening injuries while the other three have non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW