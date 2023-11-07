One arrested in North City Farms assault death of elderly man, Sacramento police say

Police arrested a Sacramento man Monday in connection to a 66-year-old man’s homicide.

Sacramento police officers were called Sept. 24 to the 3700 block of Franklin Boulevard in North City Farms and found Jimmy Lee McDowell, losing consciousness after suffering assault to his face, the news release stated. He died Oct. 25, police said.

Homicide detectives arrested Gerquan Clark, 28, on suspicion of connection to the homicide. He faces murder and violation of parole charges.

Clark is held in lieu of no bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 to reach the dispatch center or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Callers can remain anonymous and may receive a $1,000 reward, the news release stated. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app.