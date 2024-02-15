One arrested, one hospitalized in fight at Pueblo high school

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A student was hospitalized with serious injuries and another was arrested following a fight at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to a fight between two boys at Centennial High School shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. PPD said the fight resulted in one of the boys being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

PPD said the other boy was arrested for Second Degree Assault. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PPD also provided a statement from Pueblo School District 60 regarding the incident:

“Pueblo School District 60 is profoundly saddened by the incident that occurred Tuesday at Centennial High School. This physical altercation between two students resulted in severe bodily injuries. Violence in our schools is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. We have moved forth with appropriate disciplinary action and are cooperating fully with the Pueblo Police Department. Centennial remains committed to the safety and the social-emotional well-being of our students. We appreciate your continued support.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.