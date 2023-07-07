One arrested, one seriously injured, after Tuesday night accident at Third and Oak streets

Jul. 7—One person has been arrested and another was seriously injured after an accident involving two pedestrians at Third and Oak streets late Tuesday night.

Charles Eugene Padgett, 50, of Terre Haute has been arrested and faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to Terre Haute police.

He appeared in Vigo Superior Court Div. 5 Thursday and further proceedings are set for July 11. Bond was set at $15,000, no 10% permitted.

On Tuesday at about 10:37 p.m., Terre Haute police along with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in which two pedestrians were struck.

The two victims were treated on scene by the fire department prior to being transported to Union Hospital.

One victim was treated and later released and the second remains at Union Hospital for further treatment.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the Vigo County Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time, according to Terre Haute police.

