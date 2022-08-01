One arrested, one sought after weekend police chase

Aug. 1—A Terre Haute police chase on Saturday night left one person in custody and police looking for another driver who interfered.

A city officer about 8:20 p.m. saw a burgundy Honda Accord traveling east on Eighth Avenue near 24rd Street at an estimated speed of about 100 mph and observed it driving recklessly around others.

A chase followed and circled the area of Wabash Avenue, Brown Avenue and Oakland Street. During this chase, the female driver appeared to be "celebrating to the music," police said.

The driver stopped in the area of Wabash Avenue and Oakland, where she refused commands to exit the vehicle. She then accelerated in reverse toward an officer, striking the front of his squad car, before then accelerating forward striking a second police car.

Stop sticks were deployed, and the chase ended when the driver drove head on into a third police car near Fenwood and Oakland. Officers had to Taser the driver to prevent her from driving away again, city police said in a social media post.

The driver was identified as Brandi Hacker, 49 of Terre Haute. Hacker was treated at a local hospital before being transported to the Vigo County Jail. She faces preliminary charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

During the chase, a white male driving a white Jeep made multiple attempts to stop the suspect vehicle using his own vehicle. This action interfered with officers attempts to stop the vehicle and was extremely dangerous to others, police said.

The Jeep fled the area. Anyone with information regarding this second vehicle is asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department.

No one was seriously hurt in the chase.