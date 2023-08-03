One arrested and one still at large after burglary at local car dealership

Aug. 2—A Bessemer man has been arrested and another remains at large after a burglary at Champion Dodge and Champion Chevrolet in Athens. Tywon Wyatt, 21, of Bessemer is charged with burglary and theft charges after being apprehended in Cullman County Tuesday.

At approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, officers with the Athens Police Department discovered a burglary had occurred at Champion Dodge and Champion Chevrolet. After reviewing surveillance video and conducting an inventory, it was discovered the following vehicles and ATVs were stolen.

—2023 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX

—2023 Dodge Challenger R/T

—Polaris General XP 1000

—Polaris RZR Pro XP

A short time later, the two ATVs were spotted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Interstate 65, heading southbound. Deputies were able to stop the ATVs near the 310 exit in Cullman. Wyatt was taken into custody. The other driver fled on foot and is still at large.

Detective Joe McClanahan, with the Athens Police Department obtaining three warrants for Wyatt's arrest. The charges included two counts of Burglary in the Third Degree and one count of Theft of Property in the First Degree. Wyatt was later arrested and released after posting $10,000.00.

The Athens Police Department would like to thank ALEA, Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Morgan County Sheriff's Office and any other agencies that we may not be aware of for their assistance.