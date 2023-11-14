One arrested, one wanted after 4-year-old shot in Augusta

An Augusta woman was arrested after a 4-year-old allegedly shot himself on Murphy Road.

Brittany Ryans, 35, is charged with five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Ladarion Christopher Ryans, 19, is wanted for five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree in relation to the incident, according to the release. The sheriff's office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1900 block of Murphy Road and found a 4-year-old boy who was shot at least once, according to a news release. The shooting appeared to be self-inflicted.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

Arrest warrant requests for both suspects have not yet been answered as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Ladarion Ryans is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 706-821-1080. Callers can remain anonymous.

