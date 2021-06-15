One arrested, one wanted on charges of drug trafficking

Jun. 15—Two Stephens County residents are accused of drug trafficking after police tracked numerous sales of methamphetamine with each sale bearing more than 20 grams of the illicit substance each time.

Shanna Rebecca Jo Cox, 32, of Duncan, is wanted on three charges of trafficking in illegal drugs. Alfred Walter Thompson, 41, of Marlow, is accused of six counts of trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine), the first charge carrying an after former felony conviction weight. Thompson also faces a charge of possession of proceeds from drug activity.

According to affidavits obtained from the Stephens County Courthouse, investigators through use of a third party allegedly set up multiple buys from both Cox and Thompson.

Records from investigators show both Cox and Thompson were allegedly involved in the sale of methamphetamine to the third party on Feb. 5, 2021, Feb. 25, 2021, and March 5, 2021, with each sale netting over 20 grams of methamphetamine each time.

Investigator reports also show Thompson was allegedly involved in the sale of methamphetamine to the third party again on May 26, 2021, and June 10, 2021, both of which also netted more than 20 grams of methamphetamine in each purchase. The purchase on June 10 allegedly "preliminarily weighed over a quarter pound," records state.

Investigators noted in the report upon execution of a probable cause search incident to arrest, they located a black cloth bag containing an additional quarter pound of methamphetamine, digital scales, clear, plastic baggies and $6,761 in cash. Law enforcement, in the black bag in the cash, also determined the currency used to purchase the quarter pound of methamphetamine from Thompson on June 10 was located in this money.

Thompson's bond was set at $1,000,000 and he will reappear in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021. Because Cox remains wanted, her bond is temporarily set at $10,000 under felony warrant status, but once arrested, her bond may increase.