One arrested, others sought after dog killed in home invasion

LANSING — A pitbull was shot to death when four people broke into a home in the 1500 block of Bailey Street Friday night, police said.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lansing man following the home invasion, LPD Sgt. Kevin Schlagel said Saturday morning. Police are still searching for three other individuals.

Officers responded to a reported home invasion with shots fired shortly after 9 p.m., Schlagel said. When they arrived, they found that the home had been broken into and a pitbull was dead with an apparent gunshot wound. No people were wounded, Schlagel said.

In addition to the man who was arrested, three other individuals were seen by witnesses leaving leaving the scene in a dark gray SUV.

Schlagel encouraged anyone with information to call LPD at 517-483-4600.

