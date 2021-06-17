One arrested after police execute search warrant, one escapes

Jun. 16—Middletown police responded Tuesday evening with a search warrant in hopes of taking burglary suspects into custody.

The Special Response Team from the Middletown Division of Police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Germantown Road, also Ohio 4.

Michael Bowlin Jr., 30, was arrested without incident and charged with burglary. His father, Michael Bowlin Sr., 50, who was also wanted on a burglary charge, was not found at the house.

"We are still looking for him," said Maj. Scott Reeve. "We thought he was in the attic, but he managed to escape."

Reeve said the men are suspects in a burglary on June 12 in the 1600 block of Central Avenue in which guns and $1,300 cash were stolen.