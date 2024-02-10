One arrested after police notice stolen vehicle in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says that one person was arrested after they led officers on a chase on Saturday.

According to HPD, officers saw a stolen car in the area of Clinton Avenue and Cemetery Street. Officers said that the driver started to run after they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver was arrested after a foot chase and has been charged with receiving stolen property and felony flee and elude.

