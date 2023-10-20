One arrested after quadruple stabbing in Capitol Hill early Friday morning

Four people were stabbing in Seattle Capitol Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to Seattle police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Two of the four people stabbed were sent to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, while the other two were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police were able to find and arrest a 36-year-old man nearby for the assault. He was booked into King County Jail.

It’s believed that the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the suspect and victims.







