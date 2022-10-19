A man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing in a Norwalk apartment in September.

Authorities found Karisa Shendelman, 31, dead in an apartment at 608 Knoll Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. Shendelman appeared to suffer from multiple stab wounds, the release said.

When police arrived on scene, they located Antonio Lavell Lewis, 38, of Marshalltown, inside the apartment and arrested him on unrelated warrants out of Marshall County. Police later charged Lewis with Shendelman's murder, according to an updated release.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: One arrested in relation to fatal Norwalk stabbing