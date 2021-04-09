One arrested in reported chop shop operation near Quinlan

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read

Apr. 8—A Quinlan man was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with felony theft, after officers from Hunt County and the surrounding area investigated a reported chop shop operating in the south end of the county.

Ronald Chavez, 28, was charged with one count of theft of property of the value of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 in connection with the bust. Chavez remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center. The bond amount on the charge was not immediately announced.

Hunt County Sheriff's Investigator Kenneth Peters reported multiple stolen vehicles and assorted parts were recovered in the Newell Creek area near Quinlan during the operation which was conducted by Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones, the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Paris Police Department and Hunt County Constable Precinct 2 Wade Sheets who assisted with the identification of stolen vehicle parts.

It was not immediately known Thursday whether Chavez had an attorney, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel through a writ of habeas corpus filed with the district courts in Hunt County.

