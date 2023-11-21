One arrested after rollover crash in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was arrested after a crash in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District Monday night, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The crash happened in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street at 7:54 p.m. The occupants of the car that caused the crash fled the scene, SPFD said.

Southbound Highway 17 lanes closed due to collision

An SFPD investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle was driving fast when it struck two cars and landed on its side. California Highway Patrol officers were on the scene during the crash, and one suspect was arrested, SFPD said.

“This information is all preliminary as officers are still on scene conducting an investigation, and further information will be release when it becomes available,” SFPD said.

Police did not say what the suspect was arrested for. Anyone with additional information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.