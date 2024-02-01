One arrested in school threat in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is in jail after a threat led to a large police response at a local school.

Lansing Police were called to a Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School around 1:50 p.m. on a call of a man with a gun at the school.

Sgt. Darren Dykens tells 6 News, police identified a subject related to that call and were able to obtain a search warrant. The search warrant was executed on a home in 600 block of N. Fairview, he says.

Police on scene at a Lansing magnet school. (WLNS)

6 News was on scene while officers searched the home.

Dykens declined to state what charges the individual taken into custody faced.

