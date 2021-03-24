One arrested in Scioto shooting

Mar. 24—PORTSMOUTH — A 24-year-old woman is in custody after firing at a car, causing a man to crash into another vehicle.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the area of State Route 772 and Big Bear Creek, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responding to the scene found the vehicle with multiple gun shots in its side, the office said.

The investigation deduced that Alyson Gilley, of Otway, Ohio, shot multiple times at the victim as he fled from her, causing him to strike the other vehicle, a press release stated.

Gilley was charged with second-degree felonious assault — bond was set Monday in Portsmouth Municipal Court at $75,000.

Sheriff David Thoroughman credited the prompt arrest as a result of teamwork between the deputy and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Scioto County Sheriff's Office at (740) 354-7566.