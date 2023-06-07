One arrested after sheriff's office responds to alleged shooting

LANCASTER -- A man has been arrested for inducing panic after the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office responded to an alleged shooting.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. June 6, deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Cincinnati-Zanesville Road NE, Lancaster, on a report of an unknown armed male threatening the residents with a firearm. It was reported by the caller that the male suspect had allegedly discharged the firearm at an occupied residence along the street, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's Office SWAT deputies responded to assist.

The investigation revealed that the shooting incident had not occurred.

Adam Michael Yerian, 43, was subsequently arrested for inducing panic and taken to the Fairfield County Jail.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: One arrested after sheriff's office responds to alleged shooting