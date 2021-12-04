One arrested after shooting during parade

Dec. 4—The festive atmosphere of the Lodi Parade of Lights was briefly interrupted Thursday night when a shooting occurred Downtown.

Lodi Police Department officers who were assigned to patrol the parade responded to the report of gunshots heard in the area of Oak and Sacramento streets at about 7:24 p.m., according to police.

Responding officers detained a 17-year-old boy who was seen running from the area, and found a loaded 9mm Polymer P80 handgun with an extended magazine concealed in the waistband of his pants, police said.

After canvassing the area, officers learned a business on the 0 block of West Oak Street and an unoccupied vehicle parked on the 100 block of South Sacramento Street had been struck by gunfire, police said.

No other victims were located at the scene, police said, and other victims have not come forward.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of several felony weapons charges, along with gang-related charges. He was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall.

"We weren't far with out kids and grandkids," Faith Barcellos Thompson posted on the police department's Facebook post. "As soon as it happened (officers) were running right into it without worrying about (they're) own safety."

Thompson and others were grateful officers were in close proximity to the scene and were able to make an arrest quickly.

"We saw the quick action of the police last night," Gloria Munoz said. "Didn't know what had happened (until) we were back home after the parade. Thanks to (Lodi Police Department) the parade went on without a hitch."

Jeff Simpson questioned where minors were able to obtain weapons.

"Glad (officers) caught him," he said. "Let's hope he gets punished to the extent that he will learn never to do so again. I know... but we can hope."

The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 209-333-6727. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case 21-7771 when calling.