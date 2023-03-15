One arrested in shooting near Lacey church and school Tuesday evening

Deputies arrested a person in connection with a shooting that occurred near a Lacey area church late Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 500 block of School Street Southeast, according to a Facebook post by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church is on that block which is also near Lydia Hawk Elementary School.

Several gun shots were fired over what deputies believe was a narcotics sale, according to the social media post.

Deputies responded to the incident around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch. The post indicates an investigation remained ongoing overnight.

One person has been arrested and booked into Thurston County jail, according to the post. However, no additional details were provided.

The Olympian has requested more information from the Sheriff’s Office.