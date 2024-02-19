One arrested after short pursuit near Three Locks Road and US 23

CHILLICOTHE - A man is in the Ross County Jail on several charges including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer after leading a deputy on a short pursuit Sunday.

According to the Ross County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 18, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations and attempted a traffic stop in the area of Three Locks Road and US 23. The vehicle driver, 34-year-old Ethan Depugh, failed to stop for the deputy and a short pursuit ensued. DePugh lost control of the car while turning onto Toad Hollow Road and the deputy witnessed Ethan concealing something in the passenger area of the vehicle.

Depugh exited the vehicle and resisted the deputy placing him under arrest. The deputy was able to secure Depugh in handcuffs, however, he continued to resist the deputy before eventually being placed into a sheriff’s cruiser, a news release from the sheriff's office states.

More than $1,000 in cash, glass pipes and suspected illegal drugs were allegedly found in Depugh’s pockets. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a large bag with suspected illegal drugs, the release states.

Depugh is being held on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges may be filed upon the completion of lab testing of the suspected drugs.

"I would like to thank my patrol deputies for their work on this case. I would also like to thank the ChillicothePolice Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol who responded to assist," said Sheriff George Lavendar Jr.

Anyone with information on drug activity can call the US-23 Major Crimes Task Force at 740-775-1208.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Ross County Sheriff's Office arrests driver after short pursuit