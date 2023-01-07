One arrested after shots fired call Friday night in downtown Bellingham

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Bellingham Police arrested a man late Friday, Jan. 6, after shots were fired in the downtown core, according to the police log.

Anthony August Casimir, 25, was arrested in the 100 block of East Magnolia Street and booked Saturday, Jan. 7, into Whatcom County Jail, according to the online booking log.

The booking logs lists municipal court charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, discharging a firearm, carrying/exhibiting a weapon and reckless endangerment. Casimir is being held without bail.

Late Friday there are no known injuries and no more shots fired since Casimir was arrested, police said.

Patrol officers, crime scene investigators, detectives and K-9 officers were investigating and asked people to stay away from the location.

People with information about the shots fired call and asked to call police at 360-778-8611.