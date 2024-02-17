One arrested in southeast Kansas shooting investigation

MCCUNE, Kan. — One man is now in custody after police say he fled the scene of a shooting.



Friday afternoon just after 4 p.m. Crawford County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in McCune, Kansas.

Sheriff Danny Smith says no one was wounded in the shooting, but investigators found bullet holes in a residence on Brunetti Street. Shell casings could been seen on the ground along with bullet holes in the cars and the glass blown out of an SUV parked in front of the house.

Authorities say four men fled the scene before they arrived, but were stopped after a short pursuit.

Three of the men were released.

Deputies arrested the fourth man, Jim Dodd, 20, of Baxter Springs. He’s being held on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm – recklessly firing into a residence.

Officials say the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the parties involved.

